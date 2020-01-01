Premium frozen dessert brand Cotton Blues Cheesecake has expanded its distribution across Mississippi and Oklahoma through new partnerships with Kroger and Homeland Stores to carry Cotton Blues’ four signature frozen cheesecake varieties: Original, Blueberry, Strawberry and Sea-Salted Caramel. The “Mississippi-made, New York approved” cheesecakes are handcrafted with only Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Daisy Sour Cream, Keebler Graham Crackers Original, sugar, fresh whole eggs, butter and pure vanilla extract, and zero fillers. Each cheesecake can be thawed in three to four hours and eaten for up to five days. A 4-pound cheesecake retails for a suggested $29.99. Cotton Blues opened a 15,000-square-foot production facility this past March to meet growing demand and to prepare for further expansion among retail stores and distributors.