Costco Opens 1st Business Center in Alaska

Kicking off its big year of 33 planned openings, Costco Wholesale is unveiling a new outpost in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday, Feb. 2. Located at 1074 N. Muldoon Road, the 162,000-square-foot business center offers products to businesses of all kinds, such as convenience stores, offices, restaurant and hotels. Its inventory includes a variety of beverages, candy, snacks, commercial appliances, tobacco, fresh meat and produce, groceries and restaurant supplies.

“The goal of our Costco Business Centers is to provide an expanded selection of high-quality, brand-name products to meet the needs of businesses, at Costco’s low warehouse prices,” explained Rob Parker, SVP of Costco Business Centers.

The site is intended to be an important e-commerce hub, too, providing two-day delivery to business members throughout the state. While there are no minimums required, orders under $250 will incur a $25 delivery surcharge.

This is the company’s first business center in Alaska and the 27th of its kind in the United States. “Our location is a very exciting new venture for Costco in Alaska,” said Bob Ripley, the general manager of the new Anchorage facility. “Anchorage has supported Costco greatly through the years, and we are very eager to introduce our Costco Business Center location to our great city, and all of Alaska.”

In addition to serving the business community, the business center is open to general Costco members. The warehouse will carry a limited assortment of grocery and household products. Currently, Costco operates four traditional warehouses in Alaska.

Following the Feb. 2 grand opening, the Costco Business Center in Anchorage will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Costco will report its second quarter earnings on March 7.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates more than 870 warehouses, including 600 in the United States and Puerto Rico and 108 in Canada. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG has also named Costco one of its Retailers of the Century.