Costco Adds Same-Day Alcohol Delivery

Costco Wholesale Corp. is the latest retailer to offer customers same-day alcohol delivery through its partnership with Instacart. All Costco clubs already offer same-day grocery delivery, but the alcohol service is now available at more than 200 locations in 11 states — California, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina and Ohio — and Washington D.C., with plans to expand.

Instacart made a big announcement in March about alcohol delivery partnerships with Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Schnucks and Stater Bros., and since then, the San Francisco-based delivery company has added more than 30 new partners — such as Aldi, Sam's Club, BJ's, Sprouts and The Fresh Market — delivering alcohol in more than 20 states.

Costco and Instacart are also in the early stages of a prescription delivery pilot in California and Washington state. Customers would be able to get their pharmacy prescriptions delivered with their groceries in as little as one hour through the Rx program.

Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco operates 770 warehouses worldwide, including 535 in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also has ecommerce sites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea and Taiwan.