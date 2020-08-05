Cornershop Enters U.S. Market

Cornershop is making its debut in the United States with launches in Miami and Dallas. Founded in Chile in 2015 and backed by investors Uber and Accel, Cornershop is an online and app-based platform enabling consumers to browse and purchase items from local supermarkets, independent grocers and specialty stores for on-demand and scheduled delivery.

The company is now one of the largest grocery delivery services in Latin America, with service available in Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Brazil. It also has a major presence in Canada.

“Consumers across the nation are looking for reliable and convenient shopping options now more than ever,” said David Krevat, Cornershop regional general manager for Florida. Our goal is to connect them with the stores they love most, from the largest grocery providers to their favorite local specialty stores, as safely as possible. We can’t achieve that goal without our Shoppers; this outstanding network of individuals is committed to delivering top quality and service. We are thrilled to be part of these two vibrant cities, and look forward to adding more in the months to come.”

Including many large-chain grocery stores, as well as neighborhood brick-and-mortar retailers, Cornershop’s network provides a large assortment of items ranging from all-purpose flour to flower arrangements. The company offers both scheduled and on-demand delivery options, with contactless delivery also an option.

Service has begun in most of Miami-Dade County and Dallas, including the northern suburbs, and additional communities are being added frequently. Through May 31, new Cornershop users can get $20 off their first order of $50 or more by entering the code TRYTODAY.

Users can also subscribe to Cornershop POP, a membership offering free delivery on orders of more than $30, along with other discounts and perks.

The Cornershop mobile app is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.