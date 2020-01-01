Cool Beans Plant-Based Wraps

Distributed and marketed by World Finer Foods, Cool Beans has launched three plant-based wraps in Moroccan Gold, Spicy Chipotle and Tikka Masala flavors. Blending nutritional legumes with globally inspired recipes to create clean, balanced food that’s also convenient and portable, the brand seeks to support consumers’ long-term migration from diets centered on animal products to more plant-based fare, whether because of concerns regarding their personal health, the environment or animal welfare. Cool Beans CEO Eric Schnell is already known for such innovative conscious food and beverage brands as Good Catch Foods and Steaz Tea. A 5.5-ounce frozen Cool Beans wrap retails for a suggested $3.99.