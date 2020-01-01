Cook’d Right™ Sensor: Plant-Based Cooking Made Simple

The Cook'd Right™ Sensor, known to make traditional meat and seafood cooking more convenient and simpler, is now being introduced to the plant-based protein consumer. It provides a quick, accurate and convenient way to know when different plant-based proteins have reached their optimum level of doneness. With value added cooking products in demand, the Cook’d Right™ Sensor delivers on today’s shopper needs.

EASY TO USE: Simply insert the Cook'd Right™ Sensor into the thickest portion and wait 10 seconds. A color change will appear over the entire inserted portion of the sensor indicating doneness.

NO DIALS OR NUMBERS: Unlike conventional food thermometers that must be read and calibrated, the Cook'd Right™ Sensor displays a simple color change to indicate doneness.

MULTIPLE USE: The Cook'd Right™ Sensor is designed to be multiple times before disposal. Simply wait for the color to return to the original color before using again.

APPLICATIONS: Ideal for use during any type of cooking, including baking and grilling.

To learn more about the Cook'd Right™ Sensor, click here.