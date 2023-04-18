Consumers Willing to Pay More for Premium Meat

Raising the Bar

One facet of shoppers’ interest in premium proteins is sourcing. How animals are raised, including the land on which they graze, what they eat and how they are cared for, is a consideration for many consumers as they’re weighing their selections at the meat case.

According to the latest “Power of Meat” study, four in 10 meat buyers cite aspects of animal living, feeding and care as part of their animal welfare considerations. More than half (58%) of consumers say that it would be helpful to have some kind of animal welfare ratings or certifications for the meat they purchase.

Meat brands and suppliers with such sourcing claims underscore this kind of value proposition. “People want to know where their products come from. They want to know that the animal and the people involved in growing their food are well taken care of and doing the right thing,” says Tom Windish, primary division managing director for Wichita, Kan.-based North America Cargill Protein, adding that the notion about shoppers’ willingness to pay extra may soon become moot. “That’s always the question when you do consumer research,” notes Windish. “People say it’s important, but what are they willing to pay for it? But we can’t wait for that to resolve — we have to move forward, and we know that it’s of bigger importance to younger consumers.”

Animal care extends to many aspects of production. For example, feed used to be a little-thought-of part of the ranch-to-table chain from a consumer standpoint, but today’s meat shoppers are learning more about animal feed and how it affects eating quality, nutrition and sustainability.

Take, for example, the interest in grass-fed beef that has continued to grow over the past few years. According to London-based research firm Technavio, the global market for grass-fed beef is estimated to grow by $12.15 billion from 2022 to 2027 as more brands enter this segment.

Indeed, the way animals are nourished has become a selling point for brands that connect with information-seeking consumers. Brandt Beef, part of the One World Beef Alliance, in Solana Beach, Calif., emphasizes the fact that its Holstein steers are raised within the organization and that the cattle feed is grown on 600 acres of adjacent land.

Going upstream a little more, species is another animal-based differentiator in premium products. Here, too, eating quality and stewardship are part of the dynamic behind the trend. In the pork category, some processors and retailers tout pork from the Duroc breed of hogs, known for its darker-red color and rich marbling. The Berkshire breed of pork has been compared to the Wagyu breed of cattle because of its heritage and associated tender and flavorful eating quality.

Beef species typically linked with elevated quality — and hence viewed as more premium — include breeds like Angus that have become common in restaurant menus and have migrated to the butcher counter and self-serve meat case. While Wagyu beef is typically associated with restaurant menus, some specialty meat departments carry those high-end cuts.

As they merchandise premium proteins with some type of breed claim, grocers can choose to add case-ready products or showcase items at their full-service counters as a way to elevate their offerings. Creekstone Farms, for example, offers a case-ready program for its Black Angus beef and all-natural Duroc pork. Meanwhile, True Story Foods, of Fairfield, Calif., offers a line of Berkshire pork, which it calls Kurobuta pork, to food retailers.