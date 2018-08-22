Consumers, Manufacturers Seek a ‘Cleaner’ Clean

No matter how busy Americans get, most usually make time to tidy up. As Brian Sansoni, VP, communications and outreach and VP, membership at the Washington, D.C.-based American Cleaning Institute (ACI), puts it, “Cleaning is still fundamental to everyday life.”

What kind of cleaning products are today’s shoppers looking for, however?

“Consumers continue to seek out products that make [their] cleaning routines easier,” notes Sansoni. “They want their product to be safe when used as directed, and they need the products to be effective.”

Beyond those perennial desires, in keeping with a trend spanning all product categories, people want cleaner labels on their cleaners, and the makers of these products are paying attention.

“Manufacturers have certainly recognized an evolving consumer demand for products that have what one might call a ‘greener’ profile,” says Sansoni, adding that the somewhat subjective criteria in formulating such a product might be “are the ingredients plant-based and safe? What exactly are the ingredients in the product, and where can I find more information? Is the product packaging eco-friendly and easily recyclable? Does the brand or company operate sustainably?”

“Consumers are interested in cleaning up more than just their diet,” concurs Kimberly Kawa, retail reporting analyst at Chicago-based SPINS, a provider of retail consumer insights, analytics and consulting for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. “Lifestyle and environment are also in focus, and natural cleaning products are a way to avoid exposure to undesirable constituents.”