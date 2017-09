Chicago-based Conagra Brands has partnered with restaurant chain P.F. Chang's to offer P.F. Chang's Home Menu Sauces. Among the carefully crafted flavors now available for the home cook are Kung Pao Sauce, Mongolian Style BBQ Sauce, Teriyaki Sauce and P.F. Chang's own recipe of Sesame and Soy Sauces. The Kung Pao, Mongolian, Teriyaki and Sesame Sauces have an SRP of $3.89, and the Soy Sauce has one of $2.99.