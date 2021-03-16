Colliders Desserts

Consumers can enjoy their favorite candies in an entirely different way with Kraft Heinz’s Colliders, a line of refrigerated cool, creamy desserts featuring such iconic confection brands as Reese’s and Kit Kat in spoonable style. The line comes in several varieties: Twisted, a vanilla dessert topped with pieces of Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey’s Cookies n’ Creme or Heath candy; Chopped, offering Reese’s, Hershey’s Chocolate, Hershey’s S’mores or Hershey’s Mint, topped with chopped pieces of chocolate; and Layered, with Reese’s, York, Mounds or Rolo, as well as a smooth, rich chocolate topping. Colliders will star in a national marketing campaign, “Love it. Spoon it.,” disseminated via TV, social, digital and print. Available near the refrigerated pudding section, the desserts retail for a suggested $2.99 for two convenient 3.5-ounce single-serve cups.