Legacy brand Coleman All Natural Meats has now added two more flavors of rope sausage to its portfolio, joining Polish Kielbasa. Smoked Pork and Andouille are both made from Heritage Duroc Pork and naturally hardwood smoked, with no added nitrates or nitrites, as well as no MSG or added fillers. These versatile flavors can be used for grilling, skillet dishes and appetizers, enabling home cooks to conveniently enhance any meal with premium-quality sausages. A 12-ounce package of either flavor has a suggested retail price of $5.99. The packaging highlights claims that are important to consumers, including no antibiotics ever, no added hormones, and pork humanely raised on an all-vegetarian diet in the United States by locally owned family farms. In business since 1875, Coleman is one of the largest humanely raised crate-free pork producers and one of only two pork companies that are American Humane Certified.