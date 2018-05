Coffee-Mate has long been one of the top choices for coffee drinkers who add cream to their cup. Just in time for the summer heat the brand's new Natural Bliss Cold Brew offers coffee lovers a chilled ready-to-drink option. It comes in two flavors, Sweet Cream and Mocha, in a multi-serve 46-ounce bottle. Made with 100% Arabica beans, both varieties are priced at $5.29.