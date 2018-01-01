Cocktail Artist Premium Drink Mixes, Ingredients

Press enter to search
Cocktail Artist brand bar ingredients believes that the key to having a world-class bar at home is having some award-winning artists on your side: Each offering is developed by an award-winning U.S. mixologist. And joining the lineup are two ingredients and five mixes: Triple Sec Syrup, Blue Curacao Syrup, Margarita Mix, Piña Colada Mix, Bloody Mary Mix, Strawberry Daquiri-Margarita Mix, and Sweet & Sour Mix. Each contains no artificial flavors, colors or high-fructose corn syrup. The premium ingredients retail for a suggested $2.87 per 375-milliliter bottle, while the cocktail mixes retail for $3.98 per 750-milliliter bottle.

