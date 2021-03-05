Registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a disinfectant and sanitizer, Cloralen Disinfectant Bleach, the latest product from AlEn USA, “is the first product in AlEn’s portfolio of household cleaning and laundry products, designed to be a trusted source of disinfection and sanitization at an affordable price,” noted Greg Schwarz, EEVP and U.S. country leader for AlEn USA. “This is an important addition to the Cloralen product line, which became the No. 2 branded bleach in America during the COVID pandemic after a long history as the No. 1 brand preferred by Hispanic shoppers.” According to a recent national consumer survey conducted by AlEn, 62% of consumers continue to clean their homes more than they did before the pandemic, both because of health concerns and increased activity at home, with disinfectants and bleach still some of the most used cleaning products by consumers on a regular basis. Cloralen Disinfectant Bleach disinfects, deep-cleans and deodorizes household surfaces, not only high-touch areas such as door handles and knobs, but also most bathroom and kitchen surfaces, including sinks, floors, bathtubs, showers and toilet bowls. The product additionally whitens and deep-cleans clothes and linens by removing stubborn stains. While disinfection is a priority, many people are also concerned about their finances, so Cloralen Disinfectant Bleach’s suggested retail price of $2.79 per 96-ounce bottle, versus $4 to $5 for competing brands, makes it an obvious choice for budget-conscious shoppers.