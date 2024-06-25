Clio Snacks, maker of the first and only refrigerated grab-and-go Greek yogurt bar dipped in chocolatey coating, has now launched Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt. Available in Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry flavors, the bite-sized bars are made from whole-milk yogurt and real fruit coated in creamy yogurt, making it easy for consumers to enjoy such benefits of Greek yogurt as protein and probiotics. Clio Mini Greek Yogurt Bars Dipped in Yogurt retail for a suggested $5.99 per 8-count 5.64-ounce package at Meijer, Wegmans and Market Basket, with rollouts to additional retailers continuing in 2024, starting with Kroger and ShopRite this fall. Additionally, for a limited time during back-to-school season, 24-count variety packs of both flavors will be sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club for a suggested $12.99.