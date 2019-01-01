Press enter to search
Clio Greek Yogurt Minis

Clio Greek Yogurt Minis

Clio Greek Yogurt Minis

The brand that introduced the first chocolate-coated Greek yogurt bar, Clio Snacks, has now expanded its product portfolio to include Clio Greek Yogurt Minis, a bite-size version of its Clio Greek Yogurt Bars. Made from strained Greek yogurt with live and active cultures, and featuring a creamy cheesecake texture, Clio Minis are packed with 3-4 grams protein and billions of probiotics, satisfying sweet-tart cravings while providing functional benefits. What’s more, the individually wrapped dark-chocolate-covered bites contain just 60-70 calories per serving. Made from a simple list of ingredients, the gluten-free, kosher snack is available in four flavors: classic Vanilla and Strawberry, and decadent Peanut Butter and Salted Caramel. An 8-count, 6.2-ounce box retails for a suggested $5.49 in the supermarket yogurt section.

 

