Clearly Canadian Cans

Having successfully reintroduced its flagship product line in 2017, The Clearly Food & Beverage Co. ULC, producer of the Clearly Canadian line of premium flavored sparkling waters has now rolled out 6-packs of SleekCans in the brand’s Originals and recently released Zero Sugar varieties, alongside Clearly Canadian’s familiar blue glass bottles. The company recognized a consumer opportunity to expand into cans to offer fans better value and usage occasions where glass breakage could be a concern. A Clearly Canadian 6-pack of 12-ounce/355-milliliter SleekCans of any flavor retails for a suggested $7.99. The cans are available in some of the brand’s top flavors from the 1990s, including Mountain Blackberry, Wild Cherry and Orchard Peach.