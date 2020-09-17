Circular-Shopping Platform Goes National

Loop, the worldwide circular-shopping platform rolled out last year by Trenton, New Jersey-based TerraCycle, is now available in every ZIP code in the 48 contiguous states. Since its launch in the northeastern United States and Paris, with subsequent expansion to the United Kingdom this past July, Loop has experienced considerable growth of its brand partners and product assortment: It now offers more than 80 brands and 400 products globally, and more than 100,000 people enrolled to receive the service.

Loop allows consumers to shop for brands in sturdy packaging that’s reused until the end of its life, resulting in a circular system that aims to supplant disposable single-use packaging. The service features international companies such as Unilever and Nature’s Path and small independently owned businesses alike.

“Consumers across the country have urged us to bring Loop to them, so we’ve scaled as quickly as possible to make that happen,” explained Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of Loop and TerraCycle. With consumers shopping more and more online this year, the need for our sustainable, waste-free solution has become even more important.”

U.S. consumers can currently order 100-plus items from more than 30 brands in categories ranging from beauty to grocery to household goods, with that assortment expected to double by year’s end, according to Loop. Customers place their orders online and receive their products in a specially designed shipping tote. After use, customers put the empty containers back in the tote and schedule a pickup from their home. Loop cleans the packaging and promptly replenishes items as needed.

Although it’s available exclusively online now, Loop will be available in stores when the service is embedded in its retail partners’ brick-and-mortar spaces next year. In 2021, shoppers will be able to purchase Loop products in select Kroger stores, and the service is slated to expand to Canada, Australia and Japan. In the future, customers will also be able to drop off their empty containers at physical retail locations.