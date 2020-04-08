Kroger Debuts Private-Label Recycling Program

The Kroger Co. is now offering free recycling for its store brands. The Simple Truth Recycling Program allows shoppers to recycle more than 300 products from its Simple Truth line. Partner TerraCycle can now accept a range of flexible packaging not currently allowed in curbside recycling such as produce bags and plastic overwrap.

Individuals, schools, offices and community organizations across the U.S. are encouraged to sign up at TerraCycle.com/SimpleTruth. After collecting Simple Truth flexible plastic packaging, participants ship the packaging to TerraCycle using a free, prepaid label.

Customers can redeem the points they earn for every pound of eligible packing sent as donations to charitable organizations.

"A key part of achieving our ambitious Zero Hunger | Zero Waste vision is offering our customers innovative solutions to recycle and reuse product packaging," said Keith Dailey, group vice president of corporate affairs and chief sustainability officer. "We're thrilled to partner with TerraCycle to launch our new Simple Truth Recycling Program, supporting our sustainable packaging goals and enabling Kroger customers to recycle their favorite Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic products without ever leaving home."

Since its launch in January 2013, Simple Truth has grown to include more than 2,000 natural and organic products, with hundreds of new items launched each year, and exceeding $2.5 billion in sales in 2019.

"Thanks to companies like The Kroger Co. and their popular Simple Truth product line, consumers can enjoy their favorite foods while being rewarded for doing the right thing," said Tom Szaky, TerraCycle founder and CEO. "As the first major retailer to create a free recycling program for their own private-label brand, Kroger is offering consumers the opportunity to divert packaging from landfills and make a positive impact on the environment for future generations."

The Simple Truth Recycling Program is part of Kroger's greater sustainability goals with its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social impact plan. By the end of 2019, Kroger reduced the amount of plastic resin of its Our Brands packaging by 10.1 million pounds, exceeding its goal of 10 million pounds ahead of schedule.

"While packaging is important for preserving product quality, freshness and integrity, we also recognize the negative impact packaging—especially plastic varieties—can have on the environment," said Dailey, "As we continue to drive progress toward our current 2020 sustainability commitments, we're laser-focused on reducing unnecessary packaging from our enterprise, reusing where we can and striving for more sustainable packaging across our private-label portfolio."

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.