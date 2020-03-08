Kroger Teams With Meredith Corp. on Precision Ads

The Kroger Co. is working with Meredith Corp., a multi-platform media company focused on women, to create more precision advertising focused on shoppers and consumer packaged goods brands.

Kroger, via its Kroger Precision Marketing arm, will exclusively provide custom reports for participating brands that will directly measure the impact of their premium, shoppable unit campaigns through online and in-store sales, driven by verified exposures.

CPG brands that take part can access shoppable display ad units via which food retail shoppers can add items to their shopping carts and then purchase directly from Kroger. This service will expand upon the targeting capabilities of Meredith’s proprietary shoppable display and recipe units, ensuring that customers receive the most relevant messages.

“More than ever, consumers are hungry for inspiration and convenience. As America’s grocer, millions of customers each day already trust Kroger to help them put dinner on the table,” said Cara Pratt, VP of commercial and product strategy, Kroger Precision Marketing, at 84.51°, the food retailer’s data science subsidiary. “Now Meredith’s premium content and recipes will further help customers to discover products and seamlessly purchase [them] online or in-store.”

The effort marks the first time that brand advertisers with Meredith can apply closed-loop sales data from Kroger to their campaigns. Meredith provides brand advertisers access to Kroger’s first-party purchase data and custom audience segments to power media campaigns across its portfolio, which includes Allrecipes, Real Simple, EatingWell, People, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.

“This strategic alignment with Kroger speaks to the unmatched potential of bringing content, targeting and measurement together for CPG food partners. It makes our authoritative first-party food and lifestyle data set that much richer, granting CPG advertisers direct access to measure the impact of their campaigns on sales at the nation’s largest grocer,” said Alysia Borsa, chief data and marketing officer at Des Moines, Iowa-based Meredith. “As the predominant food and lifestyle publisher, and with Kroger’s integration, we’ll be able to target and deliver campaigns that move the needle for the world’s leading CPG brands.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 9 million-plus customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,757 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.