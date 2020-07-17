Kroger Builds on Its Invisible Advantage

“There is a whole new treasure trove of data,” Pratt says, “as we are seeing a lot of new households take advantage of grocery pickup and delivery at scale.” She believes that it’s a pivotal time for brands as new households buy different brands and experiment with new categories.

“This is a unique milestone moment for many brand marketers to think through how they protect who they have and how they retain who is newly influenced in engaging with their portfolio,” Pratt adds. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage our audience intelligence to help them deliver against the brand objectives they may have.”

Early indications are that brands are taking advantage of KPM. Despite the fact that brands slowed promotional activity in March and April as products were practically flying off shelves, the media business rebounded so strongly in May, as digital sales growth entered triple-digit territory, that Kroger CFO Gary Millerchip told investors that KPM was on track to experience 50% growth in 2020.

This rate of growth is noteworthy because, in addition to helping brands drive sales, KPM is a key element of Kroger’s “alternative revenue streams” that are expected to be key contributors to profit growth. In that sense, KPM is similar to Amazon’s advertising business, which blossomed as its website became immensely popular and overtook Google as the place shoppers went to first to search for products. By tapping into the traffic on its website, Amazon last year reported “other” revenues of $14 billion, which a footnote in its financial results said “primarily includes sales of advertising services, as well as sales related to our other service offerings.” Other revenues in Amazon’s first quarter increased 44% to $3.9 billion.

It’s little wonder, then, that retail media is broadly appealing and the source of high expectations at retailers such as Kroger, which boasts similarities to Seattle-based Amazon, including a large and loyal base of customers that doubles as an audience.

“We remain confident in the significant potential of alternative profits, especially given the continued growth in traffic across our store and digital ecosystem,” Millerchip said when Kroger reported its first-quarter results on June 18.