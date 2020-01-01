Well-known cinnamon roll purveyor Cinnabon has now introduced nationwide the Cinnabon Frozen Breakfast Creations line. The line features three savory and three sweet items: Caramel Pecan Ooey-Gooey Rolls (SRP $4.83), consisting of cinnamon sweet rolls smothered in caramel and pecans; Frosting Filled CinnaPastry (SRP $6.68), filled with Cinnabon signature frosting and brown sugar cinnamon; Frosted CinnaSweet Swirls (SRP $9.24), cinnamon swirl rolls topped with Cinnabon signature frosting; CinnaBiscuit Chicken Sandwich (SRP $5.47), fried chicken on a cinnamon chip biscuit with cinnamon sauce; Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage Bites (SRP $6.28), spicy cheddar pork and beef sausage pieces encased in cinnamon sweet dough; and CheddarRoll Sausage & Egg Sandwich (SRP $6.28), consisting of sausage and egg on a cheddar roll croissant. The first Cinnabon grocery offering that includes savory options, Cinnabon Frozen Breakfast Creations expands on a lineup of grocery products inspired by its famous flavors, including Breyers Cinnabon, Pillsbury Grands! Cinnamon Rolls, Keurig Cinnabon K-Cup Pods and International Delight Cinnabon Creamer.