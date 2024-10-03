Chomps Names 1st CFO
“Tim Bosslet has been instrumental in shaping our financial strategy over the past several years and given the trajectory of the company, elevating his role to CFO was a natural decision,” said Pete Maldonado, co-founder and co-CEO. “With Tim at the helm of our financial operations, we are confident in our ability to continue expanding and achieving new milestones as a brand. We are excited to celebrate his well-earned promotion.”
Added Bosslet: “I am incredibly grateful to Pete, Rashid, and the entire Chomps team for this opportunity. Being part of Chomps’ remarkable growth over the past few years has been an exciting time in my professional career, and I look forward to stepping into this new role as we continue to reach new audiences, expand our distribution and build a brand that consumers love.”
Bosslet will work out of Chomps’ Chicago office.