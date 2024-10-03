 Skip to main content

Chomps Names 1st CFO

Snack maker elevates SVP Tim Bosslet to key position
Lynn Petrak
Tim Bosslet
Chomps is aiming to take a bigger bite out of the competitive snack market with the hiring of its first chief financial officer. The Naples, Fla.-based company has tapped Tim Bosslet to serve in the newly-created CFO role as it continues to expand its business and shelf presence. 

Bosslet moves into that position from his most recent job as SVP of finance. He joined Chomps in 2019 as a senior director of finance and was successively promoted.

His background includes roles in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Houlihan Lokey. Bosslet will also leverage his professional culinary training and experience as a cook as he joins the Chomp’s c-suite to help shape the company’s future.

“Tim Bosslet has been instrumental in shaping our financial strategy over the past several years and given the trajectory of the company, elevating his role to CFO was a natural decision,” said Pete Maldonado, co-founder and co-CEO. “With Tim at the helm of our financial operations, we are confident in our ability to continue expanding and achieving new milestones as a brand. We are excited to celebrate his well-earned promotion.”

Added Bosslet: “I am incredibly grateful to Pete, Rashid, and the entire Chomps team for this opportunity. Being part of Chomps’ remarkable growth over the past few years has been an exciting time in my professional career, and I look forward to stepping into this new role as we continue to reach new audiences, expand our distribution and build a brand that consumers love.”

Bosslet will work out of Chomps’ Chicago office. 

