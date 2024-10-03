Chomps Names 1st CFO

Chomps is aiming to take a bigger bite out of the competitive snack market with the hiring of its first chief financial officer. The Naples, Fla.-based company has tapped Tim Bosslet to serve in the newly-created CFO role as it continues to expand its business and shelf presence.

Bosslet moves into that position from his most recent job as SVP of finance. He joined Chomps in 2019 as a senior director of finance and was successively promoted.

His background includes roles in investment banking at J.P. Morgan and Houlihan Lokey. Bosslet will also leverage his professional culinary training and experience as a cook as he joins the Chomp’s c-suite to help shape the company’s future.