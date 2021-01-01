Press enter to search
Chobani, already known for its Greek yogurts, oat milks, probiotic drinks, and dairy and plant-based creamers, has now introduced Chobani Coffee, a refrigerated line of ready-to-drink cold-brew coffees featuring the brand’s oat milks and dairy creamers. Crafted from single-origin 100% Arabica beans, the line aims to gain a foothold in the large and growing $1.6 billion ready-to-drink coffee category. The beverages come in four varieties: Cold Brew Pure Black, with no sugar or dairy; Cold Brew with Sweet Creamer and Cold Brew with Vanilla, each made from farm-fresh milk; and Cold Brew with Oatmilk, featuring gluten-free oats. Chobani Coffee provides the caffeine equivalent of a standard cup of coffee, each containing about 85 milligrams of caffeine per serving. The suggested retail prices for the line are $4.49 per 32-ounce multiserve recyclable Tetra Top carton or two for $7 on promotion.

 

