Healthier frozen treat brand Chloe’s has grown its offerings beyond pops with Mini Cookie Sandwiches. Available in both vanilla and chocolate flavors, the product consists of a rich, creamy oatmilk filling between two crisp gluten-free chocolate wafer cookies. In common with all Chloe’s products, Mini Cookie Sandwiches are made with simple, better-for-you ingredients and are dairy- and gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher, as well as providing easy portion control and containing just 80 calories per sandwich. Chloe’s Mini Cookie Sandwiches retail for a suggested $7.99 per box of six 1.25-fluid-ounce sandwiches.