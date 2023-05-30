Advertisement
05/30/2023

Chloe’s Mini Cookie Sandwiches

Chloe's Mini Cookie Sandwiches Main Image

Healthier frozen treat brand Chloe’s has grown its offerings beyond pops with Mini Cookie Sandwiches. Available in both vanilla and chocolate flavors, the product consists of a rich, creamy oatmilk filling between  two crisp gluten-free chocolate wafer cookies. In common with all Chloe’s products, Mini Cookie Sandwiches are made with simple, better-for-you ingredients and are dairy- and gluten-free, vegan, plant-based, Non-GMO Project Verified and kosher, as well as providing easy portion control and containing just 80 calories per sandwich. Chloe’s Mini Cookie Sandwiches retail for a suggested $7.99 per box of six 1.25-fluid-ounce sandwiches.  

 

Other Popular Products

Advertisement