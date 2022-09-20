CHKP Yogurt

CHKP’s dairy-free chickpea yogurt option brings yogurt fans pleasing taste and a rich, creamy, smooth texture, with no nuts, artificial sweeteners, soy or fillers. Containing 5 to 6 grams of protein per cup – two to three times the amount of many brands in the segment – with significantly less sugar and fat than other dairy-free yogurts made with almonds, coconut or soy. CHKP features pure, high-quality, non-GMO, easy-to-read ingredients, including live active cultures, and nothing fake. The Kosher OU Pareve line comes inPlain, Vanilla, Strawberry and Blueberry flavors. In addition to being highly nutritious, chickpeas are sustainable, so the product is good for the planet as well as the body. The suggested retail price is $2.49 per 5.3-ounce cup.