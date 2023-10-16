Advertisement
Chicken of the Sea Seasoned Tuna and Salmon

Chicken of the Sea New Packet Flavors Main Image

With the help of the flavor trendsetters at spice company McCormick, iconic seafood brand Chicken of the Sea is introducing wild-caught tuna packets combining taste and nutrition in a convenient format. The single-serve offerings are zesty McCormick Lemon Garlic, featuring 14 grams of lean protein and 70 calories; sweet and spicy Thai Kitchen Sweet & Spicy, containing15 grams of protein and 90 calories; and creamy McCormick Dill Tuna Salad, providing 11 grams of protein and 70 calories. Chicken of the Sea is also launching additional ready-to-eat MSC-certified tuna and salmon packet varieties, all of them at 100 calories or fewer: premium Light Tuna in Spring Water, 100% skipjack in spring water, featuring 17 grams of protein and 70 calories; sweet and smoky Maple Smokehouse, wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon containing 16 grams of protein, 100 calories and healthy omega-3s; and Everything Bagel Seasoning, wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon accented by garlic, onion and sesame seeds, and providing 13 grams of protein, 70 calories and omega-3s. All of the McCormick varieties and the Light Tuna in Spring Water item retail for a suggested $1.14 per 2.5-ounce pouch, while a 3-ounce Maple Smokehouse pouch and a 2.5-ounce Everything Bagel pouch retail for a suggested $2.39 and $1.39, respectively.

