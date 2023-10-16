Chicken of the Sea Seasoned Tuna and Salmon

With the help of the flavor trendsetters at spice company McCormick, iconic seafood brand Chicken of the Sea is introducing wild-caught tuna packets combining taste and nutrition in a convenient format. The single-serve offerings are zesty McCormick Lemon Garlic, featuring 14 grams of lean protein and 70 calories; sweet and spicy Thai Kitchen Sweet & Spicy, containing15 grams of protein and 90 calories; and creamy McCormick Dill Tuna Salad, providing 11 grams of protein and 70 calories. Chicken of the Sea is also launching additional ready-to-eat MSC-certified tuna and salmon packet varieties, all of them at 100 calories or fewer: premium Light Tuna in Spring Water, 100% skipjack in spring water, featuring 17 grams of protein and 70 calories; sweet and smoky Maple Smokehouse, wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon containing 16 grams of protein, 100 calories and healthy omega-3s; and Everything Bagel Seasoning, wild-caught Alaskan pink salmon accented by garlic, onion and sesame seeds, and providing 13 grams of protein, 70 calories and omega-3s. All of the McCormick varieties and the Light Tuna in Spring Water item retail for a suggested $1.14 per 2.5-ounce pouch, while a 3-ounce Maple Smokehouse pouch and a 2.5-ounce Everything Bagel pouch retail for a suggested $2.39 and $1.39, respectively.