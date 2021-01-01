Chickapea +Greens

Press enter to search
Chickpea pasta maker Chickapea has debuted another innovative take on pasta: +Greens. Made with only chickpeas, lentils, kale and spinach, the organic and gluten-free pulse pasta line is available in penne, spaghetti and spiral noodle varieties. Each +Greens serving contains more than two servings of vegetables, 11 grams of fiber and 24 grams of plant-based protein. Additionally, the pasta is a great source of iron as well as vitamins K and B6. An 8-ounce box of any variety retails for a suggested $5.49. Since 2018, the woman-owned certified B Corporation has donated 2% of revenue, not just profit, to feed nutritious meals to needy people and communities.

 

 

