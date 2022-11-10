Building on the success of its cooking oil line, Chefs Life, a brand of custom culinary oil blends founded by celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, has now introduced Chefs Life Cooking Oil Sprays. Created for home cooks who prefer the simplicity of cooking sprays, this latest line comes in two blends – Original Cooking Oil Spray, offering a neutral flavor and high smoke point, and vegan Brown Butter Cooking Oil Spray, providing a subtle but rich flavor of nutty umami. Both sprays are formulated with premium blends of avocado, second-pressed olive, sunflower and grapeseed oils to create the same forward-function blend that launched last year. The restaurant-quality sprays can withstand the heat of cooking without producing free radicals and unleashing harmful chemicals that ruin the taste and quality of food. Chefs Life eliminates guesswork in the kitchen with its “use this for” labeling, exhibiting “how to” messaging on the front of each product to offer clarity from the inside out. Additionally, Chefs Life packaging is clean, white and simple, offering the look of a luxury product at the affordable suggested retail price of $5.99 per 5-ounce bottle of either spray.