Providing further variety to shoppers, Wayne Farms LLC has brought to retail Chef’s Craft Gourmet Chicken, which was previously only offered to the foodservice industry. The chef-inspired, minimally processed line of frozen gourmet products is gluten- and preservative-free and all natural, made from 100% farm-raised, no-antibiotics-ever, vegetarian-fed chicken containing no nitrates, MSG and artificial ingredients. Ready in minutes, the varieties are Chicken Breast Fillet, seasoned, grilled, and prepared by the sous vide cooking method; crisp and flavorful Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks; and bite-sized, nutritious Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks. The anticipated retail price range for a 16-ounce package of any Chef’s Craft product at Walmart will be $6.99-$7.99, and may vary by market. This is the second Wayne Farms product line to be sold in grocery stores, the other being Naked Truth Premium Chicken.