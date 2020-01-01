Press enter to search
Providing further variety to shoppers, Wayne Farms LLC has brought to retail Chef’s Craft Gourmet Chicken, which was previously only offered to the foodservice industry. The chef-inspired, minimally processed line of frozen gourmet products is gluten- and preservative-free and all natural, made from 100% farm-raised, no-antibiotics-ever, vegetarian-fed chicken containing no nitrates, MSG and artificial ingredients.  Ready in minutes, the varieties are Chicken Breast Fillet, seasoned, grilled, and prepared by the sous vide cooking  method; crisp and flavorful Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks; and bite-sized, nutritious Grilled Chicken Breast Chunks. The anticipated retail price range for a 16-ounce package of any Chef’s Craft product at Walmart will be $6.99-$7.99, and may vary by market. This is the second Wayne Farms product line to be sold in grocery stores, the other being Naked Truth Premium Chicken. 

 

