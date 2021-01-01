Artisanal butter maker Chef Shamy has now come out with Steakhouse Butter. Featuring real butter combined with fresh, natural ingredients, the restaurant-quality product provides a roasted red pepper kick, enabling home cooks to top off their culinary creations like steakhouses do. Beyond steaks, the clean-label butter can be used with seafood or chicken, rice, pasta, and vegetables. On the savory side, the Chef Shamy line offers such varieties as Garlic, Asiago & Chive, Black Truffle, and Lemon Herb, while its sweet Honey Butters include Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Strawberry, Blueberry, Chocolate and Vanilla Bean; the brand also sells Fresh Churned buttercream frostings in Vanilla and Chocolate flavors. A 10-ounce tub of Chef Shamy Steakhouse Butter retails for a suggested $6.97, while a 3-ounce clamshell package of Fresh Churned butter retails for a suggested $3.99.