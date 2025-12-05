An unexpected collaboration between frozen pizza giant Palermo Villa Inc. and snacking leader Kellanova, Cheez-It Frozen Pizza offers an ultra-thin, crispy 12-inch Original Cheez-It-flavored crust made with 100% real cheese and paired with sauce and popular pizza toppings. In fact, Palermo Villa likens the square-shaped crust to a large Cheez-It cracker. The product line comes in three flavors: Italian Four Cheese (16.85-ounce box), a blend of whole-milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, parmesan and Romano cheeses with marinara sauce; Pepperoni (17.01-ounce box), featuring whole-milk mozzarella, yellow cheddar, pepperoni, and marinara sauce; and Cheddar Jack Supreme (19.9-ounce box), a hearty combination of pepperoni, Italian sausage, green and red peppers, black olives, onions, yellow cheddar, Monterey Jack, and marinara sauce. Cheez-It Frozen Pizza is available now at select retailers for a suggested retail price range of $6.99-$9.99, with rollout of the product set to expand widely by August. Beanstalk, Kellanova’s exclusive global food and beverage licensing agency, facilitated the partnership.