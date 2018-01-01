Cheez-It Duoz Line Extension

Kellogg Co. has just released two new varieties of Cheez-It Duoz crackers, a snack that pairs 100-percent real cheese crackers with other favorites, to deliver a mash-up of cheese flavor and unexpected textures. Cheez-It Duoz Caramel Popcorn and Cheddar balances the sweet and salty tastes of caramel popcorn and Cheez-It Cheddar crackers, while Cheez-It Duoz Cheddar Jack and Sharp Cheddar Pretzel doubles the flavor of Cheez-It Cheddar Jack crackers with sharp cheddar pretzels. Suggested retail price for Cheez-It Duoz Caramel Popcorn and Cheddar Crackers is $4.49 per 8.7-ounce box, while Cheez-It Duoz Cheddar Jack Crackers and Sharp Cheddar Pretzel go for $4.49 per 9-ounce box.