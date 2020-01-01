Cheesecake Factory at Home Premium Ice Cream

In collaboration with ice cream manufacturer Wells Enterprises Inc., experiential dining leader The Cheesecake Factory has expanded its line of The Cheesecake Factory At Home products at grocery with the rollout of a seven-SKU collection of premium cheesecake ice cream featuring a signature cream cheese blend and sour cream. Containing real cheesecake ingredients incorporated right into the mix, the line consists of Birthday Cake, with cake pieces, swirls of icing and candy sprinkles; Chocolate, with rich chocolate fudge swirls; Cookies & Cream, with chocolate cookie swirls Key Lime, with graham swirls; Original, also with graham swirls; Salted Caramel, with sea salt caramel and graham swirls; and Strawberry, with strawberry and graham swirls. A 14-ounce carton retails for a suggested $4.99