The Cheesecake Factory At Home Mix-in Desserts

Refrigerated dessert manufacturer and marketer Lakeview Farms LLC, has introduced a line Mix-In Desserts to The Cheesecake Factory At Home brand of refrigerated desserts. The move follows last year’s launch of The Cheesecake Factory At Home Decadent Dessert line Featuring the generous portions that The Cheesecake Factory chain of restaurants is known for, the Mix-In Dessert line consists of Cafe Mocha, an espresso-infused pudding with dark chocolate cookie crunch; Crème Brûlèe, a pudding inspired by the French treat, with caramel crunch; and Red Velvet, a pudding based on the beloved cake flavor, with cream cheese frosting chips. The 5-ounce single-serve items come in iconic The Cheesecake Factory At Home brand packaging, with each retailing for a suggested price range of $1.79-$1.99, depending on retailer margin requirements.