Drive-thru quick-service restaurant chain Checkers & Rally’s has joined forces with John Soules Foods, a leading national producer of ready-to-eat and -cook chicken and beef products, to bring the eatery’s fan-favorite Chicken Bites to freezer aisles nationwide. Made with all-white meat chicken, the fully cooked, crispy bites offer the same bold flavor that Checkers & Rally’s guests are served. The offering joins Checkers & Rally’s Famous Fries, which have been available in retail outlets for nearly 20 years. Together, they comprise the ultimate Chicken Bites & Fries Box, a popular combo from the drive-thru that consumers can now recreate at home. Checkers & Rally’s Chicken Bites are available now at all Kroger, Dollar General and Family Dollar stores nationwide, with plans to expand distribution to additional grocery retailers in the coming months. The suggested retail price for a 16-ounce package of bites is $7.99.