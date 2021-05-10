Changes at the Top for Mintel

Research firm Mintel, which regularly provides insights and analysis on consumable product trends, has named Matthew Nelson as the new global CEO. He succeeds Peter Haigh, who will step into the role of chairman of the board of directors after serving 16 years as CEO.

Nelson is a 12-year Mintel leader, previously serving as director of professional services for the Asia-Pacific region. As CEO, he will lead the organization’s data-based strategy and enhance the culture of the company as it is expected to grow by more than 550 team members over the next five years.

Haigh brings a firm legacy and wealth of experience to his new position as chairman. He takes over from longtime Mintel chair John Weeks, who is retiring after 17 years as chairman and, before that 11 years as CEO.

"It has been an incredible honor to serve as CEO of Mintel and I am extremely proud of everything the organization has accomplished over the last 17 years. Mintel is in the best position in its history with a clear and ambitious global growth strategy,” said Haigh. “Having worked with Matt over the last 12 years, I know that he is an excellent fit for his new role. He has impressive leadership experience, incredible business instincts, is a team player and highly values the expertise of Mintel's senior leadership team, but, more importantly, he is passionate about Mintel's culture, values, and delivering excellence to our clients."

Nelson also pointed to the growth dynamics at Mintel in recent years. "We are making significant investments in our technology, positively impacting every part of our business. This innovation brings even stronger insights and value to our clients and helps us achieve my vision for the company which is to have every marketer and innovator look to Mintel for answers and recommendations on how to grow their business,” he remarked, adding, “We're also investing in our people and making Mintel an even better place to work. It is crucial for me to ensure that the organization makes a meaningful commitment to Mintel's culture, community and purpose — which is to help people and businesses grow — supporting our initiatives focused on wellness, diversity, sustainability and philanthropy."