Farmer-owned Challenge Butter has added Spreadable Butter with Avocado Oil to its line of spreadable butters. Spreading smoothly right out of the fridge, the product combines the flavor of freshly churned butter and the nutritional benefits (omega-3s) and clean flavor of pure avocado oil, with sea salt as the only other ingredient. Challenge Spreadable Butter with Avocado Oil is available in a 6.5-ounce tub for a suggested retail price of $2.99. The line’s other products are Spreadable Butter with Canola Oil, Spreadable Butter with Olive Oil and Lactose Free Spreadable Butter. Award-winning Challenge Butter is churned fresh daily from pure sweet cream, as it has been for more than 110 years. Parent company Challenge Dairy Products Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States. Challenge is responsible for the marketing and distribution of dairy products produced from 400 large family-owned dairies.