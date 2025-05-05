U.S. farmer-owned butter brand Challenge has now launched Challenge Butter Cubes, an innovative cube-shaped butter format designed for easy measuring and less mess in the kitchen. Each cube is individually wrapped and pre-portioned into 4-tablespoon amounts, providing precision, convenience, a faster prep experience and easier cleanup for home cooks, who are increasingly seeking more meaningful moments at the table over time spent slaving over a hot stove, according to a survey conducted by Researchscape International. Distribution for Challenge Butter Cubes is already off to a strong start, with key retail partners such as Walmart, Meijer and Albertsons set to roll out the product soon, with expanded availability through summer and fall 2025. The product comes in a 16-ounce box containing eight individually wrapped 4-tablespoon cubes in both salted and unsalted varieties, at a suggested retail price of $7.99. Challenge Butter is part of California Dairies Inc., the second-largest dairy cooperative in the United States.