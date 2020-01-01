Ready-to-serve Cello Cheese Flights from Schuman Cheese are an upscale, pre-paired collection that offers consumers a low-risk way to discover and try new varieties and flavors. The refrigerated trays also provide beer and wine pairing suggestions, making them an appropriate choice for quick and easy snacks or picnic-style lunches. The options are Copper Kettle, Pepper Jack Goat and Creamy Dill Rubbed Fontal cheeses in yellow packaging (pictured), and Asiago, Cabot Clothbound Cheddar, and Dijon & Herb Rubbed Fontal cheeses in red packaging. Available at retail this summer, the items retail for $12.99 per 10-ounce tray.