Mediterranean-inspired dip and spread maker Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods has just introduced its latest product line: Toum, an authentic Lebanese garlic-based dip and sauce. Each SKU – Original Garlic, Kalamata Olive and Roasted Red Pepper – is made with fresh garlic to achieve a bold, creamy flavor. Toum complements a wide range of dishes and dippers, from pita and grilled meats to fresh vegetables and sandwiches. Made with simple, clean ingredients such as garlic, oil and salt, the non-GMO product line is also free of gluten and artificial preservatives and flavors. An 8-ounce tub of any flavor retails for a suggested $4.99.