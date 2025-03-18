Mediterranean-inspired dip and spread maker Cedar’s Foods has now introduced premium Cedar’s Reserve Hommus. Formulated with simple, natural better-for-you ingredients, including real tahini, but no seed oils, Cedar’s Reserve Hommus is designed to deliver bold flavors with a homemade feel while maintaining the convenience of a ready-to-eat product. Each variety is also gluten-free, Non-GMO, and free from artificial preservatives or flavors. The generously topped varieties are creamy, savory Olive Tapenade Hommus; nutty, aromatic Mediterranean Pine Nut Hommus; vibrant, zesty Herby Tomato Hommus, fragrant, authentic Lebanese Za’atar & Tahini Hommus; bold, slightly sweet Roasted Red Pepper Hommus; and complex, fiery Harissa Hommus. A 10-ounce tub of any variety retails for a suggested $5.99.