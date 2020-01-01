Caulipower Cauliflower Rice

Already known for its cauliflower-crust pizza line, Caulipower has now introduced riced cauliflower in three never-been-done flavors: Baja Style, packed with corn, black beans and red spices; Curried, with a subtle kick of turmeric and green herbs; and Sesame Citrus, also featuring red pepper, edamame and onions. Depending on the variety, the vegan, keto-certified item contains 35 to 60 calories and only 3 to 5 grams of net carbohydrates per serving. Low in total and saturated fat, and an excellent source of vitamin C, the product line comes frozen in an innovative microwavable cup that’s convenient, reusable, recyclable and dishwasher-safe. The suggested retail price per 8.5-ounce cup is $4.99. “We said we wouldn’t do riced cauliflower unless it was truly differentiated,” said Caulipower founder and CEO Gail Becker. “We’ve hacked a meal hack by making a real meal out of riced cauliflower. The packaging is portable and microwaveable, perfect for a healthy heat-and-eat-at-home snack, a healthy side for dinner or a grab-and-go lunch.”