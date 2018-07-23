Category Spotlight: Meat

Retailers can make the most of rising consumer interest in plant-based proteins by featuring these products alongside their animal-protein counterparts, as emerging brands such as Beyond Meat (No. 8 among top brands, with its Beyond Burger landing a few notches down, in 12th place) are often merchandised, rather than segregating meatless items in the natural/organic section, where many shoppers rarely venture.

Another way to encourage usage is to provide tasty recipes, preferably dietitian-approved, that show these products to their best advantage, thereby proving to shoppers that they don’t have to give up their favorite meals — tacos, sliders, “pepperoni” pizza and the like — if they opt to go meatless.

But growing meat-alternative sales don’t mean that consumers are abandoning animal proteins altogether: Spurred by concerns about their health and the environment, more consumers than ever before are embracing the concept of “flexitarianism,” which means that they haven’t stopped eating meat entirely, although they’re making a conscious effort to eat less of it. Following their lead, retailers can make a special effort to capture the interest and dollars of these sometime meat eaters by promoting meat items for special occasions when flexitarians might be tempted to indulge, like holidays and seasonal entertaining.

Additionally, private label has a presence in this category, coming in at No. 11, just above the Beyond Burger, indicating that grocers have an opportunity, as in the diet and nutrition category, to make their own mark in product development by offering shoppers on-trend flavor profiles, appealing textures, consumer-friendly forms and simple preparation instructions.