Casey’s Expands Private Brand Assortment This Month

In Store Brands’ recent report on the c-store channel, Casey’s executives said they were in the process of increasing its private brand assortment to more than 150 items by the end of the year. The retailer just announced the start of that update — adding more than 100 new snack and beverage items under the Casey’s brand.

The retailer recently revamped its store image with a new logo that is reflected on the packaging of the new products — which span various snack categories like chips, jerky and nuts. There are also additions to the water category, packaged juices, bakery items and automotive products.

In the Store Brands report, Tom Brennan, Casey’s chief merchandising officer, said the c-store always has had a line of store brand products in traditional categories but they didn’t put any energy into them. “We didn’t have any dedicated resources to develop and grow the brand, and it showed in our dated packaging and underdeveloped assortment,” he said in the article.

The new products will be in Casey’s more than 2,200 stores and available online across the Ankeny, Iowa-based retailer’s 16-state footprint. The company said the introduction of the new private brands is a milestone for the company’s three-year strategic plan.

“The expansion of our private brand is a testament to the expectations our guests have long held for Casey’s,” said Brennan. “Convenient, delicious food and drinks have been and continue to be central to our overall proposition, and the new private brand selections bring this to life, whether in-store or online.”

Eric Long, Casey’s director of private brands, told Store Brands that the previous assortment of private brand product was the traditional bagged candy, bottled water and automotive products but the new products are focused on the center store and are national brand equivalent or better and a way for guests to save money.

“Our guests have been used to high-quality Casey’s products coming from our strong food service operation, including our made-from-scratch pizza and other fresh food offerings. We are building on that equity to bring that brand deeper into center store,” Long said.

“We are constantly listening to our guests and building on consumer insights to help ensure Casey’s continues to meet the needs of our shoppers,” said Brennan. “Our guests live busy, on-the-go lives and want a great product at a great price from a brand they trust, and we are confident that our updated and expanded Casey’s brand offerings will deliver on what our guests want.”