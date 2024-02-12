Step into the future of egg packaging with Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision™— the innovative and complete solution that's reshaping the egg landscape! This eco-designed packaging not only secures your eggs with unmatched protection, but also captivates with its visual appeal, thanks to its unique sleeve openings and vibrant high-quality printing. Breaking away from traditional designs, Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision™ provides standout shelf presence and brand visibility that sells.

The robust molded pulp base and cardboard sleeve of Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision™ provide superior protection for your eggs from farm to home. Rigorous testing at our research and development center confirms that this packaging triples the rigidity and doubles the stacking strength compared to traditional molded pulp cartons, reducing egg breakage and cutting down on food waste.

Cascades Fresh GUARD EnVision™ isn't just about exceptional protection and aesthetics. Made from 100% recycled fibers and prequalified as widely recyclable by How2Recycle®, it is the perfect choice for eco-conscious brands looking to elevate their retail experience and consumer appeal.