Press enter to search
Close search

Cappello’s Almond Flour Crust Pizza Varieties

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Cappello’s Almond Flour Crust Pizza Varieties

Cappello’s Almond Flour Crust Pizza Varieties

Cappello’s,  a maker of grain-free, frozen-fresh foods, is now adding to its lineup two almond flour crust pizzas in vegetarian varieties: the first-ever grain-free White Pizza, consisting of spinach and caramelized onion atop a creamy white garlic sauce, and a Margherita Pizza, made with tomato, basil, roasted garlic and whole-milk mozzarella. Frozen at peak freshness, the clean-ingredient products feature only carefully chosen, real-food ingredients, including a nutrient-dense almond flour crust packed with protein, fiber and healthy fats, and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. A 10.85-ounce box of either pizza variety retails for a suggested $9.99.

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products