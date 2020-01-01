Cappello’s Almond Flour Crust Pizza Varieties

Cappello’s, a maker of grain-free, frozen-fresh foods, is now adding to its lineup two almond flour crust pizzas in vegetarian varieties: the first-ever grain-free White Pizza, consisting of spinach and caramelized onion atop a creamy white garlic sauce, and a Margherita Pizza, made with tomato, basil, roasted garlic and whole-milk mozzarella. Frozen at peak freshness, the clean-ingredient products feature only carefully chosen, real-food ingredients, including a nutrient-dense almond flour crust packed with protein, fiber and healthy fats, and can be prepared in less than 15 minutes. A 10.85-ounce box of either pizza variety retails for a suggested $9.99.