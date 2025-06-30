Calling All Grocery Retail Media 'Power Players'

Attention, retail media power players! Take note of this opportunity to amplify your brand and establish your authority with grocery retailers and brands.

In 2025, grocery retailers are viewing their RMNs as critical assets for the next generation of commerce, not just as a media sideline. They need differentiation in a crowded RMN marketplace. Many operate with lean media teams, so they favor turnkey, easy-to-manage platforms.

Knowing this, Progressive Grocer and the Path to Purchase Institute are partnering to produce “Retail Media Power Players: Grocery Edition” — part of the September issue of Progressive Grocer magazine — an advertising opportunity that will shine the spotlight on the future of retail media in grocery.

Participating retail media solution providers have the opportunity to highlight what sets them apart from the competition through a two-page profile with lead generation and full promotion.

The profile will be featured in the printed magazine as well as online at ProgressiveGrocer.com and P2PI.com, accompanied by three months of lead data. It will also be promoted via newsletters and social media. (An alternate advertising option comprises a one-page ad only with no profile nor lead gen.)

Join Progressive Grocer and the Path to Purchase Institute in this special edition. Reach key decision-makers via targeted promotion while receiving high-quality leads.

Materials are due Aug. 21.

For more information and to participate, contact Eric Savitch, SVP & Group Brand Director, at [email protected]. Alternatively, visit ProgressiveGrocer.com/Advertise.

This article was originally published in sister brand Path to Purchase Institute.