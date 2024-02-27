Premium plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms has launched Califia Farms Complete, a creamy plant milk featuring nine essential nutrients, 8 grams of protein, all nine essential amino acids and half the sugar of dairy milk. Made from a special blend of pea, chickpea and fava bean proteins, Califia Farms Complete enables consumers to meet their nutritional needs from plant sources. Nutritionally comparable to dairy, a 8-ounce serving of Califia Farms Complete contains the same amount or more of the following nutrients as an 8-ounce serving of dairy milk: protein; calcium; vitamins A, D and B12; magnesium; phosphorus; potassium; and riboflavin. It’s also free of the nine major allergens: milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, crustacean shellfish, wheat, soybeans, or sesame. The Non-GMO Project Verified product was created for the 60% of consumers who told Mintel that they’re concerned about missing out on important nutrients when drinking a plant-based beverage. The versatile item can be blended in smoothies, poured over cereal or sipped as is. The suggested retail price of a 40-ounce refrigerated bottle is $6.69.