Café Valley Mott’s Apple and Hawaiian Punch-Flavored Baked Goods

Ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley has teamed with classic CPG brands Mott’s and Hawaiian Punch to add their signature flavors to Café Valley’s lineup of 12-count Mini Muffins and 16-ounce Ring Cakes. Available in Mott’s Apple and Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch flavors, the products will roll out to select grocers nationwide next month. The Mott's Apple Mini Muffins, retailing for a suggested price range of $3.99-$4.99, feature the sweet, light flavors of apple and cinnamon, while the Hawaiian Punch Fruit Punch Ring Cake, with a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$5.99, offers tropical flavors such as orange, pineapple, passionfruit, guava, and papaya, topped with coarse sugar.